Live and relax in this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath forever home recently renovated with lovely upgraded finishes. Flooring includes hardwood installed in 2013 (kitchen, dining, living, hallway), heated floors in bathrooms and bonus room, and newer carpet in all bedrooms. Both baths feature custom tile work and new fixtures. The living room showcases a vent-less gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts white quartz countertops and backsplash (2020), and like-new appliances, including a Bosch dishwasher. The bonus room could be used as a family room or master bedroom, with adjoining full bath. Other renovations include a Trane gas HVAC (2019), energy efficient replacement windows (2014), large back deck composite material (32'x11'), additional attic insulation (2014), new sump pump, storm doors, light fixtures, and ceiling fans. There are so many improvements with this home, and also a spacious 42'x26' four car garage with 50 gallon air compressor, ample space for a workshop, and loads of storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $164,500
