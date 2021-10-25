 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $164,900

Beautiful remodeled home on the end of a quiet cut de sac. Floor to ceiling windows with tons of natural light. Three bedroom, 2 bath with original hardwood floors and a large partially finished walk out basement. Large secluded fenced in backyard with your own fire pit to lounge around. Lots of storage space in this beautiful home.

