3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,900

Location, Location, Location! Blocks from high school and complex. Convenience to shopping. Granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace. Open floorplan. Huge dinning room. Nice size fenced backyard with mature trees. 2019 HVAC. Newer windows. NO CARPET. Farmhouse kitchen sink with new kitchen cabinets. New vinyl flooring throughout. Tile bathrooms. Tile walk in shower. Bluetooth light and music capable in main bath. Great home for entertaining! This home will not last long. HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED!