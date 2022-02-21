3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $170,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This spacious home is priced right for you! Huge great room with vaulted ceiling and epoxy floor, (fireplace does not work) kitchen with informal dining room attached, large family room, laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property has a 3 car detached garage, fenced in back yard and located on almost an ACRE! Marion address but Herrin schools.