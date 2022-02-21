LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This spacious home is priced right for you! Huge great room with vaulted ceiling and epoxy floor, (fireplace does not work) kitchen with informal dining room attached, large family room, laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property has a 3 car detached garage, fenced in back yard and located on almost an ACRE! Marion address but Herrin schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise Tuesday when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.
CARBONDALE ― A Unity Point student was recently caught in school distributing cards touting white privilege, prompting the administration to have a discussion on the issue with the entire Junior High student body.
Jeff Wisely began to play the saxophone at 9 years old when he was a student at Vergennes Grade School.
HERRIN — Haydon Mayer was most certainly an unknown quantity when he arrived at Herrin High School his freshman year.
MURPHYSBORO — Postseason boys basketball action gets underway on Saturday throughout the state and the 25-2 Murphysboro Red Devils will be one…
The 20 local wrestlers from Southern Illinois did the region proud this weekend, led by the Class 1A 126-weight class second place finisher Be…
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.
VIENNA — To say that the Vienna Eagles shot the ball well Saturday would be like saying Michelangelo was a pretty good sculptor or Beethoven w…
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The body of a 24-year-old Illinois man who hadn’t been seen since walking away from a car crash last month in Lake County was recovered Tuesday, authorities said.