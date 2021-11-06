Just breaking ground on this brand new home for 2022! Great location, close to shopping! 3 bedrooms. 2 baths. Nice master suite with double bowl vanity, separate tub and shower and walk in closet. All kitchen appliances included. 2 car attached garage and good sized backyard. Completion expected in April 22- depending on weather and materials.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $174,900
