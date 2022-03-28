3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $179,900

Oh for the love of Ship Lap! Enter into an inviting entertaining home. Living room open to kitchen with a small electric fireplace. 3bd, 3ba, office, 2 living areas, enclosed back porch. Master bedroom has a walk in tiled shower. Main bath has a soaker tub. 3rd bedroom with walk in closet has its own entrance to living room and a full bath of its own. Could be great for MIL suite or College student wanting their own space. Office could easily be turned into a 4th bedroom. Family room and master bedroom have access to the huge enclosed back porch. Back porch can be easily turned into square footage living space. Nice party deck with bar area, firepit and fenced in yard for privacy. Storage shed. Asphalt driveway. Encapsulated crawl space. This home will not last long!