3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $195,000

Beautiful move-in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath country home on nearly 2 acres. Home features a beautiful kitchen and dining area, cozy master bedroom suite, covered front porch and covered rear patio. There is a 2 car attached garage with a half bath ( which makes it great when your working outside ) along with another 2 car detached garage plus 2 other outbuildings for all your storage needs , additionally there is 2 large dog kennels for your furry friends and a 30x50 foundation that could be the base for your new pole barn barn. Conveniently located just just minutes from Marion. Call today to schedule your appt.