Built in late 2017 like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with superb attached garage situated on .50 acre! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with breakfast bar overlooking dining area. Nice size living room open to dining, good utility area, all 3 bedrooms offer good space with ample closets. Covered front porch and rear patio make this home even more appealing! Extra insulation along with a remaining warranty on HVAC make for peace of mind and reasonable electric bills. Great home and location!!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s a tough situation,” Hall said. “As of today the situation hasn’t been settled because I filed an appeal after they ruled we were ineligi…
Not telling fans right away of a postponement or, in Monday night’s situation, the fact that the fireworks show wouldn’t take place was simply…
Four ground-breaking films will be shown during the Summer Cinema at The Varsity series, which begins Saturday, July 15. The series is present…
The work of John Major, a longtime educator and administrator in the Carbondale elementary schools is being is being recognized with honors this week.
The St. Louis-bound bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the three semis, I…