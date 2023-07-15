Built in late 2017 like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with superb attached garage situated on .50 acre! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with breakfast bar overlooking dining area. Nice size living room open to dining, good utility area, all 3 bedrooms offer good space with ample closets. Covered front porch and rear patio make this home even more appealing! Extra insulation along with a remaining warranty on HVAC make for peace of mind and reasonable electric bills. Great home and location!!