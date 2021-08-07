BEAUTIFUL, MOVE-IN-READY 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on (.50+) large corner lot. Quiet subdivision on outskirts of Marion. Built in 2016. Owners have recently painted the bedrooms and added new carpet. This home has so many wonderful features! Open floor concept. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen are all open, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & a snack bar. A large deck off the kitchen area is perfect for grilling or just relaxing, with your favorite beverage or watching the sunset. The master bedroom has 2 separate, spacious closets, an en-suite with a double sink vanity, a jetted tub & shower stall. The other 2 bedrooms are nicely sized. The laundry room & garage have extra storage cabinets. And don't forget the extra side yard, perfect area for the kiddos to run around or play ball. This home has a lot to offer & won't last long in this market!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 24-year-old man had been with the police force about nine months. "He was born with a passion to be a police officer," his mother said.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Battling a fractured foot, former SIU national champion Deanna Price finished eighth in the women's hammer throw at the Tokyo Oly…
- Updated
PADUCAH — Five people, including a 14-year-old from Marion, Kentucky, are dead after a collision Monday involving a semi-tractor trailer, auth…
- Updated
MARION — The body of a deceased woman discovered July 23 has been identified as Kathleen N. Andrews, 35.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Raven Saunders, who competed at SIU as a freshman before transferring to Ole Miss, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics lat…
- Updated
Illinois State Police officials announced on Tuesday the arrest of Joseph Matthew Myers, a 23-year-old, on a charge of aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.
- Updated
Masks will be required at all Illinois long-term care facilities, day cares and Pre-K-12 schools, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
PADUCAH – Paducah-McCracken County 911 dispatchers are reporting of a multi-vehicle crash blocking Interstate 24 at the 2.4 mile point at Paducah.
- Updated
This is a developing story that will be updated.