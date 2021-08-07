3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $210,000

BEAUTIFUL, MOVE-IN-READY 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on (.50+) large corner lot. Quiet subdivision on outskirts of Marion. Built in 2016. Owners have recently painted the bedrooms and added new carpet. This home has so many wonderful features! Open floor concept. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen are all open, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & a snack bar. A large deck off the kitchen area is perfect for grilling or just relaxing, with your favorite beverage or watching the sunset. The master bedroom has 2 separate, spacious closets, an en-suite with a double sink vanity, a jetted tub & shower stall. The other 2 bedrooms are nicely sized. The laundry room & garage have extra storage cabinets. And don't forget the extra side yard, perfect area for the kiddos to run around or play ball. This home has a lot to offer & won't last long in this market!