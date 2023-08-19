New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious home situated in a quaint, country subdivision yet only minutes from town. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and appliances and flows into the open dining and living spaces. Double patio doors and large windows bring in natural light, while cathedral ceilings create a sense of openness. The primary bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom with separate shower/tub units and dual vanity, as well as a large walk-in closet. The double-door entryway closet and large utility room offer plenty of storage space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring utilized throughout the home adds to the ease of upkeep. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own this lovely new construction home! (Agent-owned property. Room dimensions are based upon building plans and may vary once walls are constructed.)
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $229,900
