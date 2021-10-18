How many times can we say "New" about this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ray Smith Addition. Living room and family room with fireplace, new furnace and air, new appliances, new vanities, new flooring throughout, and new paint. Come see for yourself.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $229,900
