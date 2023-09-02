New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious, open floor plan, split-bedroom home located in a country subdivision yet just minutes from town. The kitchen features white cabinetry with undercabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. The patio door and large windows bring in natural light, while the cathedral ceiling creates a sense of airiness. The primary bedroom features an ensuite bath with a walk-in shower and a double bowl vanity, as well as a large walk-in closet. Luxury vinyl plank flooring utilized throughout the home adds to the ease of upkeep. Don't miss this rare opportunity to purchase this new construction home while there's still a chance to select some of the finishes! (Agent-owned property. Room dimensions are based upon building plans and may vary once walls are constructed.)
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $229,900
