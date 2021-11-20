 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $234,900

There is nothing like a brand-new home! Construction is getting underway on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Large great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful kitchen, with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Nice master suite with separate tub and tiled shower & large walk-in closet. Convenient location! Westernaire subdivision offers quick access to shopping, hospitals and more!

