There is nothing like a brand-new home! Construction is getting underway on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Large great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful kitchen, with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Nice master suite with separate tub and tiled shower & large walk-in closet. Convenient location! Westernaire subdivision offers quick access to shopping, hospitals and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police responded at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to the area of the 400 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to the Carbondale Police Department.
KANKAKEE — An interception by Naz Hill in the final minute allowed Kankakee to seal a 44-38 win over Marion in a thrilling Class 5A playoff fo…
When they landed, all he could say was “Papa up, papa fly,” Joseph’s mother, Aymee Zimmerman, said.
MOUNT CARMEL – The hugs after the game Saturday were the ones that always come earlier than you want them to.
CARBONDALE — SIU swimming coach Geoff Hanson, who was accused of sexual harassment by anonymous former athletes in a Daily Egyptian story in S…
COVID-19 cases are creeping up across the region and state.
CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is experiencing a significant increase in counseling appointments this year.
CARBONDALE — Many are carrying heavy hearts into the weekend as they honor their transgender family members and friends who have died — whethe…
Which of Southern Illinois’ pink cookies tastes best is a matter of personal preference, and there's uncertainty as to which area bakery was t…
CARBONDALE — The SIU Faculty Association is urging the administration to halt its disciplinary investigation into a Chinese math professor ind…