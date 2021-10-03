 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $240,000

Beautifully landscaped brick home on a corner lot with mature shade trees. Very inviting entertaining home with cathedral ceilings. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Central vac throughout house. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and double oven. Enclosed seasonal room for relaxing. Covered patio. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Large garage. Location is key. Convenient to schools, shopping and more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News