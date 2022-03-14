Castleberry Estates an established subdivision with a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home to call your own. This well maintained, one owner home is great for entertaining. The foyer opens into an open spacious living room and then flows into the formal dining room. In addition, there is an eat-in kitchen with wonderful natural light throughout. Master suite with spa tub and huge walk in closet all on the first floor. All bedrooms have walk in closets and an extra spacious walk in closet in the up stairs full bathroom. This home is not lacking in space. Upstairs has a wonderful family room loft and potential office space. Home is welcoming and captivating, including large back deck for cooking out or just enjoying the outside year round. Call today for your personal showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $250,000
