 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $260,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $260,000

Atop a hill southeast of Marion on 1 Acre, sits this beautifully constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with pole barn. The pole barn has concrete floors and electricity, and is perfect for any projects or storage needs. The inside of the house has an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The kitchen has many cabinets with black stainless steel appliances and a large island. The living room has wonderful tray ceilings with lots of can lighting. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and custom tiled shower. The backyard has a covered patio perfect for barbecues or enjoying the evening sunsets. This property has much to offer!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News