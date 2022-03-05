3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $260,000

Atop a hill southeast of Marion on 1 Acre, sits this beautifully constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with pole barn. The pole barn has concrete floors and electricity, and is perfect for any projects or storage needs. The inside of the house has an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The kitchen has many cabinets with black stainless steel appliances and a large island. The living room has wonderful tray ceilings with lots of can lighting. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and custom tiled shower. The backyard has a covered patio perfect for barbecues or enjoying the evening sunsets. This property has much to offer!