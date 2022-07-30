Immaculate, Like New 3 Bedroom-2 Bath Open Floor Plan Home w/2 Car Garage, Front Porch, Large Rear Stamped Concrete Patio with Sun Sail (post be great start for a Pergola) Clean 16x12 Shed w/Loft, Nearly 1/2 Acre Pristine Yard w/ Gorgeous Sunsets, Full Hookups w/Large Culvert To Accommodate an RV. Home has Cathedral Ceiling, No Carpet, Master On Suite,4 Piece Bath w/ 7x12 Walkin Closet, Double Sink Vanity, Shower & Jet Tub. Kitchen has S.S. Appliances, Large Island w/Bar Sink, Under Counter LED Lighting. Outlets w/Sensor Nightlights, Pebble Rock Around Home & Building. Concrete Driveway & Sidewalk. All This Located So Close But Out of Town in Newer Country Subdivision. Lots of Wildlife in Field Behind with Near Zero Possibility of Having a Home There. So Buyers With Building Cost So High & Contractors So Behind. Why Even Consider Building Which Makes This Listing A MUST SEE!! Call Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $267,000
- Updated
