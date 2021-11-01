3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $276,000

Over 2000 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in the Kokopelli Golf Course. Providing a great view through the large windows on the back of the property. It also includes an attached 2 car garage at the end of a cul-de-sak. This all brink home is close to the Kokopelli Club House and close to local shopping, making it super convenient. It has an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The master bath has been remodeled with double vanity and custom shower and large walk-in closet. Text listing agent to set up showing.