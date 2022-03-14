 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $284,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $284,000

NEED ROOM? Spacious 3 bedroom with an office (could be 4th bedroom) on 2.63 acres northeast of Marion. Large rooms throughout. Kitchen full of Cherry Cabinets. SAFETY A CONCERN? Check out the Hi Tech Security System! Also an 8x18 reinforced concrete safe room. Large covered back porch and big patio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News