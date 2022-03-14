NEED ROOM? Spacious 3 bedroom with an office (could be 4th bedroom) on 2.63 acres northeast of Marion. Large rooms throughout. Kitchen full of Cherry Cabinets. SAFETY A CONCERN? Check out the Hi Tech Security System! Also an 8x18 reinforced concrete safe room. Large covered back porch and big patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $284,000
Meanwhile, the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks will idle Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois for the week. The plant, one of the worst hit by the semiconductor shortage, produces the Jeep Cherokee crossover on one shift.
The identity of 1993 murder victim “Ina Jane Doe” has been discovered and the investigation into her death will start anew, according to a Friday press conference.
Mayor Will Stephens explains how the temporary closure of the retail giant Walmart is impacting Murphysboro.
A third individual has been sentenced for her involvement in a three-year identity theft scam.
CHAMPAIGN – For the first time since 1978, Nashville Community High School will be hanging a white banner in their gym after beating Monticell…
Linsday Norman has won her third prize in the AFNS Awards, an international photography competition. She won the 2022 prize for best maternity photo with a photo of Kaylee Boles of Carterville.
CARBONDALE — A first-quarter blitz paced the Steeleville Warriors to a stunning 68-47 victory Monday over state-ranked and favored Macon-Merid…
CHAMPAIGN — For the first 36 minutes of Thursday’s state semifinal game against DePaul Prep, the Nashville Hornets never led. Saxton Hoepker’s…
The Illinois State Police activated the alert Tuesday at the request of the Murphysboro Police Department, according to a news release.
CARBONDALE — The members of the Nashville basketball team may not be old enough to pop champagne after Monday night’s 44-18 victory over Teuto…