Beautiful Home! Move-in ready with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace in the living room, and a lovely view of wooded property from the back of the home. Lots of kitchen cabinets, spacious pantry, top of the line appliances and convenient island and bar area. Newer HVAC and high efficiency water heater. Property has an additional 24x30 Pole Barn/Garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room, dining, entry, hallway and master bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, and high ceiling in living room. Master bath has jet tub, tile shower, and walk-in closet. Master bedroom has door to patio. Ceramic tile flooring in laundry room. Large finished bonus room which could be 4th bedroom. Lighted crawl space and attic. 2 level patio, brick and concrete. All this sits on almost 2 acres!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $300,000
