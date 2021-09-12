Location, Location, Location! 12 person storm shelter. HVAC new in 2019. 2 water heaters. One newly installed in 2021. Windows 5 yrs old. Roof 2009. 3 car garage. Office newly built in garage. Master bedroom has a oversized walk in closet with double separate vanities. Soaker tub and walk in shower. This home is great for entertaining. The kitchen features white cabinets, nice sized island for holiday cooking, pantry and extra storage. Beautiful Quartz counter tops. Natural lighting in the living room from the sky light. 2 dining rooms. Walk in to a inviting foyer. A room off the foyer can be a guest room, office or den. Sky light in main bath. Walk in from the inground pool to the pool room with high ceilings, tile floor and a beautiful bathroom. Enjoy fall evenings on the patio. This home has alot to offer and wont last long. One block from the high school. Listen to the football games in your backyard. Great home for a growing family.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $300,000
