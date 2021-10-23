3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $342,900

Construction is underway on this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath WATERFRONT home. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to own a beautiful waterfront home right in town! Great room, kitchen and dining area have a spacious 30x26 cathedral ceiling. The front bedroom also has a cathedral ceiling. There are 9' ceilings throughout the remainder of the home. Great primary suite with double bowl vanity, tiled shower, soaker tub and walk in closet. Large great room features a gas fireplace and built in cabinets. The beautiful kitchen will feature, quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances and an island. Spray foam insulation, tankless water heater, and quality built construction make this home a must see, not to mention the amazing view of the lake from the covered patio.