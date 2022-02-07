3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $365,000

Driving by only begins to tell the story of this beautiful Kokopelli Brick Home. The impressive entry is very welcoming. The floor plan opens up to beautiful hardwood flooring and neutral carpeting throughout the Formal Dining Area and Great Room. The dining area is graced by an impressive chandelier and high ceilings. The Great Room is warm and elegant with a brick double sided fireplace, and wall of windows. The Kitchen is lovely and spacious with numerous cabinets, pantry, roomy island, and Informal Dining area. The character of this kitchen is set by the Brick Fireplace, that not only provides warmth but also sets the ambiance in this area. Lots of windows in the kitchen as well! The main floor laundry room is currently being used as a den. Across from the Den is a half bath. The huge partially finished basement is tremendous. It too has a wonderful Brick Gas Fireplace, Full Bath, Laundry, and open space for YOUR room designs. (Low Utilities) Roof new 2019, HVAC 2016