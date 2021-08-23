3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $367,900

Needing a little piece of paradise during & after the pandemic! This one has a little something for everyone! Like gardening? It has a fenced in garden spot w/ a 350 gal rainwater holding tank & room to make the garden bigger! Like fishing? It has a pond! Like fresh eggs? It has chicken coops! Need a pole barn? It has a 24x40! This beautiful Ranch Style home has a full, finished walkout basement & sits on 11.3 acres. The peaceful, wooded surroundings, wildlife & views can be enjoyed from the front porch, back deck, patio or various windows throughout the home. The thick, wooded surroundings keep you secluded from the neighbors for 10 months out of the year. Inside you will find it freshly painted w/Sherwin Williams paint. Kitchen is equipped with Jenn Air cook top & oven, new dishwasher, fridge & flooring. The master en-suite has a view, walk-in closet, washer & dryer & attic storage space. Finished basement w/new flooring, bar area & plenty of storage. New bath vanities & lighting! L