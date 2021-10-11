3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $379,900

Exceptional Morningside Home with two lots on pond. Don't just drive by 1109 Folgers. This is a must see in order to appreciate all this home has to offer. Currently three bedrooms with an office, but could be four bedrooms. This home has a beautiful arched foyer ceiling and doorway leading to the great room, crown molding, many windows throughout, spacious kitchen, gas fireplace in great room, formal dining, breakfast nook, and a unique sunken gathering room just off the kitchen. The back door opens to a landscaped fenced-in area that's ready for relaxation, grilling out, and entertaining. Also located in this area, a coy pond for your enjoyment. The great room french doors lead to a nice sized patio, also ready for entertaining. Rich extensive landscaping on both lots. Lovely water view from backyard. Storage building on 2nd lot. Some furniture negotiable.