3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $79,900

Great 3 bedroom starter home with large kitchen & oversized utility room including a shower. There is a half bath at the entry then 3 bedrooms plus a full bah upstairs. Also large 2 car garage & plenty of parking in the back. Call today

