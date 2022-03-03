3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $84,500

Solid three bedroom home in convenient location on West Cherry Street double lot. Home has garage, basement, and gas forced air heating with central air.
The general public wasn’t really aware of the dire straits the Illinois Department of Natural Resources found itself in thanks to the dedication, ingenuity and behind the scenes work of site superintendents and park staff.
Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
OLNEY — Venson Newsom timed his jump perfectly, stretched out his right arm and blocked Olney Richland County’s last shot at extending its per…
A 30-year-old unsolved cold case has been tied back to a West Frankfort man thanks to new DNA sampling and advances in forensic technology.
Jessica Trexler, 33, of Pulaski, was located dead inside a residence at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
People's National Bank allegedly robbed at gun point on Tuesday, according to a news release.
“That’s what we do,” Noah Prater explained. “We see something that somebody was going to turn into nothing and instead turn it into something awesome; something they can hand down to their kids and will last forever.”
WEST FRANKFORT — In the end, it came down to execution and the Murphysboro Red Devils were just a little bit better at it than Carterville Fri…
Southern Illinois Healthcare leaders President and CEO Rex Budde, Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre and Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Pam Henderson gave an update Tuesday on COVID-19 and their staffing.
The gunshot victim has transported to the hospital with multiple gunshots, according to police.
