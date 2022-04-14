3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $87,500

Residential/Commercial! This Great Location would accommodate either! Three bedroom home with Formal Dining, Breakfast Nook, one Full Bath, and basement, with mostly hardwood floors throughout home. Property needs a little TLC but has a lot of possibilities! Located behind the residence is a large double car detached garage with workshop that would be ideal for a commercial business or studio. The detached building has a 1/2 bath. All this sitting on a deep lot which is accessible from both front and rear entrances, and has great exposure to Rt. 13 which boasts many commercial businesses and has a high traffic count.