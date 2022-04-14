Residential/Commercial! This Great Location would accommodate either! Three bedroom home with Formal Dining, Breakfast Nook, one Full Bath, and basement, with mostly hardwood floors throughout home. Property needs a little TLC but has a lot of possibilities! Located behind the residence is a large double car detached garage with workshop that would be ideal for a commercial business or studio. The detached building has a 1/2 bath. All this sitting on a deep lot which is accessible from both front and rear entrances, and has great exposure to Rt. 13 which boasts many commercial businesses and has a high traffic count.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $87,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
SkyWest Airlines' plan to stop service airports in Paducah and Cape Girardeau has some Southern Illinoisans searching for a new way to get to Chicago.
MOUNT VERNON — Senior forward NJ Benson dominated our polling for Southern Illinois Player of the Year much the same way he dominated opponent…
The story of Les Taylor may be one of the more fascinating ones retold in Southern Illinois.
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
"The Tenth," a short film by Southern Illinois natives Kaleb and Kyler Cook has been chosen for the International Christian Film Festival.
The Carbondale Park Districts hopes the money saved from no longer caring for the City’s land will help deal with deferred maintenance across their locations.
Vic Ritter, who served as mayor of the City of Herrin for more than a decade, died Sunday.
Animal shelters across Southern Illinois are filling up to the brim with unwanted dogs and cats.
Watch now: Very stormy Wednesday across central and southern Illinois with an increasing threat of severe weather
Flooding, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all look possible in central and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. See our latest forecast for everything you need to know to be prepared.
Southern Illinois missed a majority of the severe storms that were set to bring tornados, hail and damaging winds to the area Wednesday afternoon.