3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $95,000

Check out this newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath single family home with great location sitting on a corner lot close to Marion Elementary, Junior high, and the high school. Upon entrance you are warmly greeted with beautiful vinyl wood floors throughout the entire home and an open floor plan connecting the living room to the kitchen. This property comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The water heater was installed within the last 5 years and the Air conditioner was install 3 years ago with newly updated drain lines, roof and windows. The master bedroom has double glass sliding doors leading to the back deck. This property would also be a great rental! Don't miss your chance to own this wonderful house!