3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $97,500

  • Updated
Three bedroom home with Formal Dining, Breakfast Nook, and one Full Bath, with hardwood floors mostly throughout. Home needs a little TLC but has a lot of possibilities! Located behind the residence is a large double car detached garage with workshop that would be ideal for a small business or studio. The workshop has a 1/2 bath. All this sitting on a deep lot which is accessible from both front and rear entrances. This property also includes a basement.

