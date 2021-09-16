3 bedrooms 2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage and a large 3 car detached garage! This home is located on 1.69 acres just outside of town! ***PLEASE NOTE This property falls under the FNMA/Freddie Mac 1st Look requirements which requires the property to be marketed in the MLS to an owner occupant or non-profit entity only for a period of 21 days. After 21 days of marketing & if no owner occupants or non-profits have submitted & received an offer approval, the seller will entertain offers from all other potential buyer types. If an owner occupant or non-profit does place an offer which is approved during the 21 day period, the buyers will be required to sign an affidavit confirming their intent to occupy the property.*** A hold harmless must be signed by all parties before entry.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,900
