3 Bedroom Home in Mulkeytown - $160,000

Nice looking home (bi-level). 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Laminate floors thru out, except carpet in living room. Electric heat, central air. Lots of cabinets in kitchen. 3 decks on outside. Barn and pond located on 6.5 acres close to town. Has newer windows, doors, hot water heater and 40 yr. guaranteed metal roof. Plenty of room in lower level for family room, bedrooms. Unfinished lower level is walk out basement.

