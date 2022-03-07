 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mulkeytown - $199,900

Very well kept 3 bedroom home. Updated nicely with an open floor plan. Located on 1.92 acres with a 2 car 30x40 detached garage. Heat pump new in 2012. Huge great room with a lot of natural light, open kitchen with counter seating, laundry room with half bath, master bedroom with half bath, large full bath with walk in shower, separate tub, double vanity which opens from the hall and another bedroom, solid doors throughout, ample closet space and storage!! Above ground pool with deck and patio.

