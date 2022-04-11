3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $103,000

This is an updated 3-bedroom home on 2 lots, on N. 9th St. Great area , kind of a feeling you are just out of town, but you are right there, close to everything. They have 2 dogs, so there is a fence around a small part of the back. The Kitchen is darling with a breakfast bar, all appliances are included with sale of home including the washer and dryer. You should call today so we can make your viewing sooner that later.