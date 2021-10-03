3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $135,000

Beautiful log home located outside of town, this 2-3 bedroom log style home features hardwood flooring, wood burning stove, covered front porch & large deck off the back. There is also a 2 car detached garage with attached in-law suite or man cave with a full bath & additional storage space that is all heated & cooled. This would be perfect for someone wanting to run their own business, have a Airbnb or just to have a workshop space. This home is priced to sell, call today to schedule your appt.