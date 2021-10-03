3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $135,000

Beautifully renovated 2 story home full of character & lots of charm. This home features a tons of natural light throughout, a new kitchen with island & large walk-in pantry, formal dining room, beautiful foyer & spacious living area with gas fireplace & a relaxing sun-room located just off the living room. Upstairs you will find a wonderful master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet plus 2 more additional bedrooms. Downstairs consists of a large family & rec rooms, laundry room, storage area plus a nicely updated bathroom. Outside features a patio area, landscaping plus a 2 car attached carport. Call today to schedule your appointment before this house is gone.