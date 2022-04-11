 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $450,000

3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with 2 additional bedrooms in the basement! This home has a new roof, 2 new water heaters, fresh paint, walk-out basement and is located on 2.79 acres!! Large open Kitchen & Living Room with walk out onto Deck. House Features 9 foot ceilings, Beautiful cabinets in the kitchen with large bar, breakfast nook plus dining area. Large back yard with deck off first floor and walk out patio from basement. Plenty of windows & patio doors for natural lighting. Central vacuum system, large closets and multiple living areas in the basement! This is a Fannie Mae Homepath Property

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News