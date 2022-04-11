3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $450,000

3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with 2 additional bedrooms in the basement! This home has a new roof, 2 new water heaters, fresh paint, walk-out basement and is located on 2.79 acres!! Large open Kitchen & Living Room with walk out onto Deck. House Features 9 foot ceilings, Beautiful cabinets in the kitchen with large bar, breakfast nook plus dining area. Large back yard with deck off first floor and walk out patio from basement. Plenty of windows & patio doors for natural lighting. Central vacuum system, large closets and multiple living areas in the basement! This is a Fannie Mae Homepath Property