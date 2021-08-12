 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $67,500

Move in ready 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths with a basement. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. New furnace in 2018, new fixtures, ceiling fans and bathroom floor. Double carport and storage in the upstairs and basement.

