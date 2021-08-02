So many pluses here 3 bedroom 1 bath with Hardwood floors and full basement with many updates the vinyl tip in windows and newer roof and flooring and a 2 car detached garage. Everything is ready to go and features a Home Warranty that covers you for 14 months after the sale. Come see it today before it is gone
3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CARBONDALE — One person is dead after a serious crash Monday night at the intersection of East Main Street and Giant City Road, according to a…
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
A pending railroad merger could impact train traffic and Amtrak service in Southern Illinois, leading some – including Carbondale’s mayor – to voice opposition. But an industry expert said it is too early to tell what, if any, changes will take place.
JOHNSTON CITY — Three Southern Illinois boys once believed to be missing and in danger have been found, and a female suspect is in custody, ac…
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Raven Saunders, who competed at SIU as a freshman before transferring to Ole Miss, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics lat…
- Updated
WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.
- Updated
The change to federal guidance came as cases in Illinois and around the country continue to rise as the vaccination pace stagnates and mask mandates are relaxed.
- Updated
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify who this mask policy affects.
- Updated
MARION — Police are investigating after discovering the body of a deceased woman Friday night in the 1600 of Peabody Road.