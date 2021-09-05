Look at this very updated 3 bed, 1 bath bungalow! in 2020, updates include a new roof, siding, windows, HVAC, flooring and paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures and an upgraded 200 amp electric service. The water heater and sump pump were replaced 4 years ago. The basement has been divided with framing for a wall, most of it could easily be finished to have a bedroom or rec room. Every inch of space in this home has been utilized so that it doesn't feel like a small home inside! The electric on average is $140 monthly, and the water is $40/month. Don't miss out seeing this one in person!
3 Bedroom Home in Orient - $49,900
