3 Bedroom Home in Royalton - $68,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A SIU math professor and researcher accused of fraudulently obtaining $155,099 in grants has now been hit with additional charges from the fed…
For many Carbondale teens, walking across the street from the high school to buy snacks from Dollar General and Casey’s is an afterschool tradition.
Family and friends of Heath Toothman, 17, an Eldorado High School senior, are in mourning after his death Friday.
Healthcare officials talk about efforts to keep a workforce during the pandemic.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Nic Baker threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns at No. 2/3 South Dakota State Saturday, but it might have been about 15 ya…
We are excited to celebrate a significant milestone for my Social Security: 60 million registrations! We thank each of you who took the time to create a personal my Social Security account — and encouraged others to do the same. We keep improving our online services to make doing business with us easier, faster and more accessible.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
U-Foria, the local band whose singer's "Happy Birthday" video went viral, is wants help designing the album resulting from the online clip.
How is enrollment other state institutions which compete with SIU for students? To answer that, The Southern looks at university enrollments.
NORMAL – Cy Norman became the first Benton golfer to win a state championship on Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.