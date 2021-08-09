New Owen corning 30 yr. warranty being applied at present and AC has been upgraded with a new motor. Clean, ready to move in, raised stools, grab bars at tub & sink for handicapped assistance. nice garage of 480 sq ft with room for storage and tools. Back yard partially chain link fenced for pet and child play security..6 ft x20 ft covered front porch. Nice perennial flowerbed of roses, irises etc. mature shade trees. quiet small town atmosphere with several business service amenities such as, Dollar store, bank, cafe, gas station, repairs shops, churches and local consolidated school system. handicapped chair lift does not stay,,,,,,..Bonus!!!underground storm shelter in back yard that will hold 8 to 10 people is necessary. American Home Shield Home warranty transfers to buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Royalton - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 24-year-old man had been with the police force about nine months. "He was born with a passion to be a police officer," his mother said.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Battling a fractured foot, former SIU national champion Deanna Price finished eighth in the women's hammer throw at the Tokyo Oly…
- Updated
PADUCAH — Five people, including a 14-year-old from Marion, Kentucky, are dead after a collision Monday involving a semi-tractor trailer, auth…
- Updated
Illinois State Police officials announced on Tuesday the arrest of Joseph Matthew Myers, a 23-year-old, on a charge of aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.
- Updated
Masks will be required at all Illinois long-term care facilities, day cares and Pre-K-12 schools, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19.
PADUCAH – Paducah-McCracken County 911 dispatchers are reporting of a multi-vehicle crash blocking Interstate 24 at the 2.4 mile point at Paducah.
- Updated
Crab Orchard Lake will sport a different look for several months while repairs are made to the spillway.
- Updated
MARION — The body of a deceased woman discovered July 23 has been identified as Kathleen N. Andrews, 35.
- Updated
The history of Rendleman Orchards dates back to 1873 when John and Isabelle Rendleman settled near Alto Pass and established an 88-acre family farm.
- Updated
This is a developing story that will be updated.