3 Bedroom Home in Royalton - $79,900

New Owen corning 30 yr. warranty being applied at present and AC has been upgraded with a new motor. Clean, ready to move in, raised stools, grab bars at tub & sink for handicapped assistance. nice garage of 480 sq ft with room for storage and tools. Back yard partially chain link fenced for pet and child play security..6 ft x20 ft covered front porch. Nice perennial flowerbed of roses, irises etc. mature shade trees. quiet small town atmosphere with several business service amenities such as, Dollar store, bank, cafe, gas station, repairs shops, churches and local consolidated school system. handicapped chair lift does not stay,,,,,,..Bonus!!!underground storm shelter in back yard that will hold 8 to 10 people is necessary. American Home Shield Home warranty transfers to buyer.