 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Royalton - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Royalton - $89,900

Built to last! Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath situated on double corner lot with a fabulous detached garage! This home features nice size living and kitchen areas, lots of cabinet and counter space, two main floor bedroom, large upstairs attic bedroom, office space, enclosed front porch, laminate throughout, small basement, and whole house generator.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News