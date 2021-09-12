So Beautiful INSIDE & OUT! NOT the Typical Off Water Lake Home. Like Having YOUR OWN RESORT/PARK! A MUST SEE! Customized-Wood Floors, Great Rm w/Wood Fireplace & Wood Feature, Barn Doors, 4x5' Tile (no lip,dlb head) Shower, Updated Kit w/Breakfast Bar (stools, kit appliances stay) Tons of Cabinetry/Built-Ins, 5 Piece Master Bath w/New Soaker Tub. One BR used as Office (attached work station). Thermal Tilt-In Windows, 6" Walls. Large Decks Both Front & Back. 30x50 Detached Garage/Workshop (220 electric, concrete floor, 1/2 bath,storage). Pool (37'x5'deep). 16x24 Metal Covered Patio w/Fans. Storage Buildings 12x24 + lean-to & 8x12. 2 Large Garden Spots. Flowering Shrubs & Perennials. Paved Drive/Parking. Goreville Schools, Road Frontage on 3 Sides. Plenty Space for Additional Home, Etc. Call Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tunnel Hill - $175,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“I really feel like our political class has driven the state into the ground and people are fleeing to better-run states,” said Jesse Sullivan, who is seeking the Illinois Republican nomination for governor.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan is being let go after less than two years on the job, according to two sources close to SIU wh…
- Updated
They were met with over a dozen counter-protesters waving “Blue Lives Matter” and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags — and at least three men could be seen wearing “Proud Boys'' T-shirts.
- Updated
Ron Nesler, owner of the popular Polar Whip hamburger stand in Energy died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19.
- Updated
ANNA — Employees of the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center took to the streets Tuesday to protest Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s man…
- Updated
Arien Hermann, Region V Hospital Coordinating Manager, says the situation is dire.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Matt Kupec, a former quarterback at the University of North Carolina who joined SIU as the chief executive officer of the SIU Fou…
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.