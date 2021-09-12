 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tunnel Hill - $175,500

So Beautiful INSIDE & OUT! NOT the Typical Off Water Lake Home. Like Having YOUR OWN RESORT/PARK! A MUST SEE! Customized-Wood Floors, Great Rm w/Wood Fireplace & Wood Feature, Barn Doors, 4x5' Tile (no lip,dlb head) Shower, Updated Kit w/Breakfast Bar (stools, kit appliances stay) Tons of Cabinetry/Built-Ins, 5 Piece Master Bath w/New Soaker Tub. One BR used as Office (attached work station). Thermal Tilt-In Windows, 6" Walls. Large Decks Both Front & Back. 30x50 Detached Garage/Workshop (220 electric, concrete floor, 1/2 bath,storage). Pool (37'x5'deep). 16x24 Metal Covered Patio w/Fans. Storage Buildings 12x24 + lean-to & 8x12. 2 Large Garden Spots. Flowering Shrubs & Perennials. Paved Drive/Parking. Goreville Schools, Road Frontage on 3 Sides. Plenty Space for Additional Home, Etc. Call Today!

