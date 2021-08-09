 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $139,900

Seller request Masks to be worn during showing. Please make sure cat stays inside. Solid home, Corner lot, Nice sized rooms, Newly updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful Sun Room! New Attic pull-down Stairs,12x12 Shed, Handicap Access at 3 Doors. All widows Double Payne . Fire place, Roof Approx 2010 Per Seller's notes.

