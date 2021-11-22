3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $219,000

This immaculate 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home has recently been re-done from top to bottom. Updates include new flooring throughout, freshly painted throughout, new 200 Amp service, newer roof, new septic system (aerator), newer F/A gas furnace, Central Air, and electric water heater. Kitchen cabinets and countertop have recently been replaced. House sits on 1 acre in a rural setting. Unique 2 car garage with entry on front and attached 1 car garage/shop with entry from opposite end. Breezeway from garage to house is enclosed. Make your appointment today!