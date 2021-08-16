 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $25,000

3 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Outside you have a large yard, front porch and a back deck. Inside, the rooms are all very large. This home was recently used as a rental, so it would be a great investment opportunity or be a good starter home.

