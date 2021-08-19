3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Large detached garage for all your hobbies. Fenced yard perfect for pets and outdoor enjoyment. Attached carport. Large family room for tons of extra space. Call today, this one won't last long!! **Minimum 7 days listing before seller will consider offers. Only owner occupant offers for first 20 days of listing. MUST include owner occupant certification in documents with all offers for first 20 days. Investor offers can be submitted on day 21. Seller will reject any investor offers that are submitted before this deadline.
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $59,900
