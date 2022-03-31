 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $72,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $72,500

3 bed, 1 bath ranch home with 2 car attached garage, 2 sheds sitting on almost 4 acres! Home needs TLC, but would make a great starter home. All updated electric 200 amp service in March of 2022. New hot water heater. Partially fenced in yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News