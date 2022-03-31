3 bed, 1 bath ranch home with 2 car attached garage, 2 sheds sitting on almost 4 acres! Home needs TLC, but would make a great starter home. All updated electric 200 amp service in March of 2022. New hot water heater. Partially fenced in yard.
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $72,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Illinois lawmakers enter the last weeks of this year's shortened session, they're pushing bills aimed at alleviating teacher shortages issues, diversifying literature assignments and more.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
CHRISTOPHER — Saying that it was one of the most difficult decisions he has ever had to make, Christopher High School football coach Anthony H…
A memorial service is being held in Molly Young's honor this Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in Turley Park next to the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale.
Sophia Davis died Feb. 8. An autopsy would find that she died as a result of a traumatic brain injury, due to blunt force injuries of the head. The DCFS investigation into the abuse allegations remains open.
INA — With both teams playing a matador defense, the points came quickly and by the bushel load Friday at the 43rd Lions Club International Al…
Men scratched notes to their families. "Dear wife, Goodbye. Forgive me. Take care of all the children." Another wrote, "Tell dad to quit the mine and take care of mom."
Carbondale police are investigating a Sunday shooting that led to property damage.
Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.
A Carbondale man was arrested following an alleged feud that led to a firearm being discharged, police said.