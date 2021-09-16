 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $77,000

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on a large shady corner lot. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered back deck. House has an attached carport and a one car detached garage with a back storage area. There's also a storage building. Located close to the park and Aquatic Center. Add your touches and make this house your home! House and property being "sold as is".

